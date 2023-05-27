The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen gets hospitalised amid death threats: ‘I am going to request..’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDIPTOSEN The Kerala Story director Sudipto gets hospitalised

Renowned filmmaker Sudipto Sen has been experiencing a remarkable journey with the success of his recent thought-provoking movie, The Kerala Story, featuring Adah Sharma. The film has captivated the entire nation's attention, stirring conversations and debates. However, amidst this exhilarating phase, Sudipto Sen faced a setback as he fell ill and required hospitalisation. He was diagnosed with dehydration and an infection, leading to his admission at the renowned Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. In a recent interview, the director shed light on his hospitalisation and provided an update on his health.

Speaking with the Times Of India, Sudipto Sen said, "I am admitted at the Kokilaben hospital for dehydration and infection. But it’s all under control now. I am likely to be discharged today. I am going to request the doctor to let me go home."

However, the director admitted that he is not particularly satisfied with The Kerala Story's box office performance. "I still want more people to see The Kerala Story. I want the message to go out as far as possible. I want at least ten percent of the Indian population in the world to watch my film. Only then will I consider it a real success. Money is definitely important, but when I started working on this subject, I didn't think of it. Believe me, nine years or more, I got up every morning feeling frustrated that I am unable to do anything," said Sen.

Sudipto further expressed gratitude for his producer, Vipul Shah. "Box office news gives me the satisfaction that Vipulji gets his money back. He took a great risk. He deserves a lot. Money will not change me at all. I will have to struggle the same way for my next film and will continue to struggle," he signs off.

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

