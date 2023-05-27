Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
Vicky Kaushal REACTS after being pushed by Salman Khan's security: 'There is no point..'

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in a viral video being pushed by Salman Khan's bodyguards. The actor has finally spoken out about the much talked about moment.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2023 12:15 IST
Vicky Kaushal REACTS after being pushed
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL, SALMANKHAN Vicky Kaushal REACTS after being pushed

Salman and Vicky are presently present at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. In a widely discussed video, Vicky was seen posing for a photo with a fan while Salman approached from the opposite direction with his security team. It appeared that Vicky tried to shake hands with Salman, but his bodyguards seemed to push him aside. The video quickly spread across social media, garnering reactions from numerous individuals who pointed out Vicky being pushed. Vicky Kaushal addressed the viral video during the IIFA press conference in Abu Dhabi.

In a media interaction, the actor said, reacting to the viral video, "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video." He further added, "There is no point in talking about that."

During the event, Vicky and Salman Khan also had an encounter and hugged each other warmly. A paparazzo account shared a video clip showing Vicky engaging in conversations with various individuals while Salman approached and stood beside him. As Vicky turned around, the two actors shared a heartfelt hug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 2. Additionally, he has Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur" in the works, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. "Sam Bahadur" narrates the story of India's war hero and the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in prominent roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is all set to star in Tiger 3, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe. In addition, it has Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in an extended cameo.

