Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma gets legal notice by Delhi court, Know why

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Ayush Sharma, producer K. K. Radhamohan and South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu got a legal notice from a Delhi court after hearing a plea against their upcoming movie Ruslaan. While hearing the plea, Satyabrata Panda, Additional District Judge, Patiala House Court, issued a notice to all the defendants and asked them to file a reply within one week.

The matter has been further listed for hearing on June 9. Social activist Jagdish Sharma and actor Raajveer Sharma, through their lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, had filed an injunction suit to stop the release of 'Ruslaan', produced by Radhamohan. Aayush Sharma is playing the lead role in the movie. It has been alleged that 'Ruslaan' is a copy of the original 2009 movie 'Ruslaan' produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor.

The plea claimed that the dialogues and story of the original 'Ruslaan' were copied by the defendants. The trailer of Ayush Sharma's upcoming movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21. The 2009 movie 'Ruslaan' also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role. Recently, the trailer of Ayush Sharma's film has been released, directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.

Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles and is slated for release in 2023. Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, he was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

