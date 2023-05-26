Asur 2 Trailer out: Arshad Warsi & Barun Sobti are back for a mission. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Asur 2 trailer: Arshad Warsi & Barun Sobti's latest mission

The series was a hit amongst the audiences and people had eagerly been waiting for the second season. The wait is now finally as the trailer of Asur 2 is out and it looks quite intriguing. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are back as Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair respectively. The first season ended with a cliffhanger and the audience was left pondering over the fate of the killer and the horror games that followed. In this second part, we will be seeing them try their best to stop the Asur and save the world.

Season 2 will focus more on the rise of the dark side and will continue the high-octane chase as the CBI is racing against the time to gather evidence and hunt down the serial killer. The mystical backdrop of Varanasi brings alive the mythological connection alluded to throughout the narrative, coupled with spine-chilling visuals that accentuate the curiosity for the second season of the Asur saga.

As the trailer hit the internet, fans are only excited about Asur 2. The trailer has left fans with goosebumps, and many are saying that Asur is the best crime thriller series ever made.

Talking about the show, Arshad Warsi said in a statement, “Asur is very special to me. The journey has been fabulous, personally, and cinematically. It was overwhelming to see the love that poured in for the show and we as a team had been as eager as the audience was for the release of the second season. The second installment of shows comes with a different set of expectations and pressure, but when something like this mounts up, it’s rewarding. The fandom has reignited, and we can’t wait to see the reactions to its release on JioCinema. I’ve been waiting for a long time for you all to see this.”

Asur 2 features Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in lead roles. Directed by Oni Sen, Asur 2 starring Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora apart from Arshad and Barun, promises a spell-binding experience with its intense plot and nail-biting suspense. Asur 2 is produced by Bombay Fables, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Gaurav Shukla. The show will stream on OTT platform JioCinemas from June 1.

