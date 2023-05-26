Sonakshi Sinha gifts hand-made thematic painting to 'Dahaad' creators Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha gifts handmade thematic painting

Sonakshi Sinha is currently relishing the success of her latest crime thriller 'Dahaad'. The actress has been receiving praise from the mass for her impeccable performance. On receiving so much love, Sonakshi gifted a thematic painting to the makers of Dahaad, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi directorial also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Abhishek Bhalerao, and Waris Ahmed Zaidi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya Akhtar thanked Sonakshi for her gesture, and commented: "Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial."

Sonakshi also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show: "My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful." The thematic painting made by Sonakshi, is a tribute to Reema and Zoya's production house, Tiger Baby.

Dahaad is a captivating series as it reveals the intense situation at a police station where Sonakshi Sinha's character Anjali Bhaati and her team are searching for an elusive serial killer played by Vijay Varma. The tension is palpable as the story unfolds, starting with a string of perplexing disappearances that prompt the team to launch an urgent investigation. Racing against the clock, they must meticulously collect all hints to catch the killer and put an end to the crime spree.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha talked about playing a cop. The actress told News18, “Why should boys have all the fun? We are representing more real and stronger women onscreen today. There are so many stories waiting to be told. Dahaad is just one such story that came to me. I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely do you come by these roles that hit you so bad in your face that just makes you want to do it. As a cop, this is very different from Chulbul Panday.”

'Dahaad' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The 8-episodic series is streaming on Prime Video.

