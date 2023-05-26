Megastar Chiranjeevi LEAKS pictures from Bholaa Shankar song shoot in Switzerland

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to share pictures from the shoot of Bholaa Shankar.

Actor Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his upcoming Telugu movie Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland, where the team is filming a song. On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to tease fans with some pictures from the shoot and wrote that the song will appeal to all audiences and more so to his fans.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a note in Telugu. He attached the pictures with his note.

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi can be seen seated in a chair as the crew gets ready for the shoot. In one picture, the dancers can be seen prepping for the shot. The English translation of his tweet reads, “The song shoot for Bhola Shankar in Switzerland was a lot of fun! I can say that this song will please all the audience and more so all the fans! Let's share more soon! Until then, these are the 'little leaks' pics”.

In response to the photos, fans wrote that they can’t wait to see the song on the big screen. One tweeted, “I want this to be a good dance number. Boss (Chiranjeevi) dances like a dream.” Another Twitter user, who was apparently present during the filming in Switzerland, shared a glimpse of the song's shoot itself.

The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, which featured Ajith in the role of a doting brother with a very violent past. Chiranjeevi will essay the same role with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired with Chiranjeevi.

Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, and Tulasi are part of the supporting cast. Cinematographer Dudley, editor Marthand K Venkatesh, and composer Mahathi Swara Sagar form the technical crew.

Chiranjeevi’s last release Waltair Veerayya grossed over ₹200 crore globally. The film emerged as Chiranjeevi’s most successful outing since his comeback seven years ago with Khaidi No 150.

