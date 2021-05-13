ThalaivarVaccinated: Daughter Soundarya tweets photo of Rajinikanth's vaccination

Image Source : TWITTER/SOUNDARYA RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth's vaccination

Rajinikanth has been vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention. On Thursday, daughter Soundarya tweeted a photograph of the 70-year-old superstar getting the vaccine shot. In the photo, Rajinikanth sits wearing a mask on his face as he gets the jab on his left arm. His daughter stands next to him. The photo has gone viral in no time, with fans sharing it using the hashtag #ThalaivarVaccinated. Fans are also saying Rajinikanth's vaccination will encourage common people to get vaccinated.

"Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe," Soundarya wrote alongside her father's photograph on Twitter.

Rajinikanth gets the jab at a time when several South stars and Bollywood celebrities are also getting vaccinated amid the ongoing deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, India recorded 362,727 new Covid-19 infections and 4,120 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665, according to Health ministry website. With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 23,703,665. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,52,181 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,97,34,823.

A total of 17,72,14,256 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India

