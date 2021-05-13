Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Here's why Neetu Kapoor doesn't stay with Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor says she likes her privacy and therefore, she doesn't stay with her children. The actress with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, has two children--Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu has been living alone at her residence after Rishi Kapoor passed away last year. Talking about her preferences, she said that she wants her children to 'be settled' in their own lives and want them to live in her heart, not stand on her head.

Neetu opened up about her journey as a mother in a recent interview. Speaking about how she manages her time with Ranbir-Riddhima and without them, the actress told Filmfare, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

Neetu reminisced she would cry for days when Riddhima went to London for her studies. "I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone," she said.

"Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is," she added.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.

On the professional front, Neetu is set to make a comeback to movies with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress will star alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

