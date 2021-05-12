Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENATANDON Unseen photo from Rishi Kapoor, Neetu's wedding, courtesy Raveena Tandon's throwback treasure

Actress Raveena Tandon is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then she surprises her fans by sharing some throwback gems on Instagram. Yet again, she did the same by posting an unseen photo from late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding. In the same, little Raveena can be seen standing next to the bride and groom and smiling her heart out. She even revealed how 'Chintu uncle' was looking for this particular photo for his autobiography titled 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.' She further wished if she could find the same earlier so that it could have been shown to the late actor.

The post was shared on Tuesday alongside a heartwarming note that read, "Found a gem. A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding.Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier . Nonetheless it is treasure for me . #treasuredmemories @neetu54."

April 30, 2020, marked the first death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor who passed away last year. On the occasion, Raveena shared a throwback video of Kapoor which was recorded before he left New York for the treatment of leukemia. Alongside, she had written, "Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed every day."

This isn't the first throwback post made by the actress. She posted a few stills from her last day of shoot for the upcoming crime series "Aranyak", which happened not long ago in February. "#throwback The last day of the shoot for #aranyak. All happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action, the fun.. happy days will be back again. Didn't know I'm going to miss work so much! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work, and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass and we shall overcome this time too," she wrote alongside the photos.

Before that, Raveena shared a picture on Instagram from the 2001 film 'Daman.' In the image, she is seen all dressed up as a bride. "#throwback #daman. circa- 2000," she wrote as caption.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut in the series "Aranyak", which casts her as a cop. While she hasn't given out details of her role, the series is touted as a gritty drama about two cops solving a crime.

Raveena also has the multilingual film "KGF: Chapter 2" coming up. The film stars Kannada star Yash and has Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Watch the teaser here: