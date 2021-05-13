Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note, says heart fills to see humanity standing tall in times of COVID crisis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram stories to share a hopeful note amid the COVID 19 crisis. In her note, she mentioned how it fills her heart to see the world coming together to help one another without judgements and prohibitions. Keeping the faith the actress added that this is how humanity will be restored and ave the world.

"It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rhea was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September last year in a drug-related charge.

On the work front, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant's death. The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film, which sparked off rumours of her being ousted from the project. However, she is part of the trailer.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav.