Tahira Kashyap misses Ayushmann Khurrana, says she hasn't met him in two months 

Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are managing to keep the romance alive in a long-distance relationship. On Saturday, Tahira took to Instagram and penned a post for her husband saying she is extremely missing him. "Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it's going to be two months of not meeting each other.... Feel like been cheesy might delete later ... the rains aren't helping too," she wrote.

For the unversed, Ayushmann is currently shooting for his film 'Doctor G' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Tahira is at her home in Mumbai.

Tahira's loved-up post has got a cute reaction from the 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann. He commented, "Bas two more weeks."

Ayushmann and Tahira got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Talking about Doctor G, Ayushmann says he is excited to start the filming for his upcoming movie as the campus comedy-drama will make him relive memories of his hostel life. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors. Khurrana, who plays Dr Uday Gupta in the film, said the story of "Doctor G" is extremely close to his heart.

This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018). Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

