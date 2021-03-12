Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen shares image of 'fierce Aarya' on Instagram as she shoots for its sequel

Actress Sushmita Sen kicked off the hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series "Aarya", with a strong Instagram post on Friday. The actress reprises the titular role of Aarya Sareen in the gangster series. Sushmita recently started shooting for season two in Jaipur. The Disney+ Hotstar series, which released in June last year, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza".

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita, who will play 'Aarya' wrote, "Keep all your battles outside these gates, for if you try to bring them in...it's WAR" #Aarya #season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky ???? #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga."

The series is directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on the screen.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, the actress said that she is excited to begin shooting for the sophomore season. "Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet I love you guys!!! #superexcited," she wrote alongside a photo from the sets.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, "Aarya" received critical acclaim when its first season debuted on the streamer. The series is penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary. For those unversed, the first season of "Aarya" also featured Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg and Ankur Bhatia.