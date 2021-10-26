Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta on Chhichhore’s National Award win: My chest swell with pride

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ SHWETA SINGH KIRTI Chhichhore's team

Nitish Tiwari directorial film "Chhichhore" was given the best Hindi film honour. Film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, dedicated the award to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the lead star of the movie. Full of gratitude, SSR's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to share an old picture of Sushant with the cast of the film and penned a note.

Congratulating the team for the honour, she tweeted, "Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride."

Speaking to PTI, Nadiadwala dedicated the award to Sushant saying, "When we greenlit the film, people thought it's a non-commercial film, but when it was released it did great business. I dedicate this award to Sushant, he is up there looking at us, smiling. We have some great memories."

Earlier, when the National Film awards were announced in March this year, Sajid in a statement released to the press said, "On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."

The feel-good dramedy is about a bunch of friends who were labelled losers in college, and delivers a strong message against suicide.

Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey and Naveen Polishetty in key roles.

Chhichhore had a theatrical release on September 6, 2019. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.