Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers late actor on Rakshabandhan with throwback photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA SINGH KIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a sweet throwback moment of the sibling duo. In the childhood pic, the actor can be seen standing next to Shweta as they giggle over something. The two look adorable, to say the least.

Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, "Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan." Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's childhood pic with his sister:

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence last year. On June 14, 2020, at the height of pandemic induced lockdown, Sushant, 34, the man who moved audiences with movies like "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), "Kedarnath" (2018) and "Chhichhore" (2019), was allegedly discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented home in Mont Blanc Apartments, triggering one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood in recent years.

Soon, it erupted into a political dogfight involving the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, plus the then poll-bound Bihar regime and the Centre.

Multiple probe agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), jumped into the cauldron that reeked of a riveting Bollywood potboiler -- intrigues, oodles of love, girlfriends, ï¿½dhokha' (deceit), drugs, hints of lesbianism, alleged big money scam, nefarious links, et al.

Since then, Sushant's family and fans have been demanding justice for the actor. His sister, Shweta keeps sharing throwback pictures with him, keeping him alive in the memories of his fans. Here are some pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput with his family:

As the investigating agencies continue working on the case, a final verdict of SSR's death case is awaited.