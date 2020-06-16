Image Source : FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput's friends heartbroken after actor's death, share childhood photos, old videos

The whole country is devastated after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. No one can believe that the Bollywood actor is no more. Considering the amount of pain his demise has caused to his fans, one cannot even imagine what is the condition of his family and close friends. Sushant committed suicide at his Bandra apartment on June 14 however no suicide note was found there. He was suffering from depression and which is why he was taking treatment from Hinduja hospital from the past six months. After the news of his untimely demise, his friend Siddharth Gupta who is also the brother of producer Vikas Gupta took to his Instagram to share some videos of the precious moments the two shared together. Not only him, but one of the 'Chhichhore' actor's school friend Atul Mishra also remembered him by sharing his childhood photos and also revealed how the two of them would cycle race together and give tuitions to others during their school days.

Sushant, in one of the videos, shared by Siddharth was seen enjoying on a boat with Coldplay's track Scientist playing in the background. Another video and photos showed him having fun with some of his other friends. Captioning the post, Siddharth wrote, "Cannot describe the pain. You will always stay in me forever. See you on the other side, my alien brother. Till we meet again on a starry night in a different world with unending possibilities."

Have a look at the post here:

His school friend Atul began the note by wishing that he hopes that the actor is happy wherever he is. Alongside their childhood photos he shared on Facebook, he wrote, "Whenever I thought about you, I never saw the star. I saw the tall lanky boy who always had troubles articulating. You were a fantastic friend Sushant. I remember that cycle race we had from Boring Road to Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, Patna. I remember countless group study sessions that we used to have at my home where I taught English and Biology to the group and you taught us Physics. I remember my mom specially cooking food for you because your mother had left for her heavenly abode by then. I could see the gratitude and thankfulness in your eyes."

He ended the note in an emotional way and wrote, "Sushant. I know that you were anything but a weakling. You have stood up to bullying in school. We have fought each other and fought together; I just hope we had stayed in touch. Maybe, it wouldn’t have come to this. Maybe, we could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry. In the past 9 years that we stopped talking, I have loathed and loved you. I have mocked and missed you. I have felt ashamed and proud of you. Now that you are no more, I feel so, for loathing and mocking and feeling ashamed of you. Now that you are gone, I miss you, love you and I am proud of you. We will race again my friend someday. We will sit again someday. We will eat together again someday. We will discuss what went wrong with you, In Next world or next life, we will meet again. Until then. I will miss you."

Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were cremated on June 15 at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of his father KK Singh and other close family members and friends. His industry friends like Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Rithvik Dhanjani, Krystle D'Souza and others attended the funeral.

The actor was widely known for his role of Manav he played in Balaji TV soap Pavitra Rishta. Later, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, etc.

