Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara trailer smashes all records on YouTube. Know how

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Ever since his fans have been keeping his memories alive by sharing throwback photos or videos on social media. Not only this, they even pledged to make his last film 'Dil Bechara' a blockbuster hit and now it seems that things are moving in the same direction. The trailer of the much-awaited film rolled out on July 6 and it gained 70 million views within a short period of time. Not only this it even surpassed the record of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War by receiving 4 million 'likes' in just eight hours. Well now, it has broken all the records on YouTube to date and has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to get more than 10 million likes. Yes, that's true! For the unversed, the film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also stars debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role of Kizie Basu.

The trailer previously broke the record by becoming the most-liked video in 24 hours of release. It was watched over 70 million times in less than 10 days. Not only this, but the trailer of Dil Bechara has also beaten the record of the song Despacito, by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee which has over 38 million likes. The news of the same was shared by both Sanjana and Mukesh who shared a post by a page called BoxOfficeStats, announcing, "Dil Bechara trailer becomes first trailer in the world to achieve 10 million/1 crore likes."

Dil Bechara is the adaptation of The Fault in our Stars and will stream on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. The title track of the film has already been released while the makers are ready to drop another song titled Taare Ginn today. Watch the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

Talking about the song, Mukesh wrote, "#taareginn गाना आ रहा है कल हाँ ऐसे ही खेलते खेलते मस्ती में हो गया देख लो प्यार का गाना है प्यार से बनाया है बस प्यार ही देना दोनों बहुत प्यारे लग रहे है. #SushantSinghRajput and @sanjanasanghi96 !"

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked. Sushant's industry friends including actors Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, on Tuesday remembered the actor on his one-month death anniversary. "One month today. Now I'll never even get a phone call from you," the casting director-turned-filmmaker wrote.

His rumoured girlfriend shared a heartfelt note for him. "My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you," she posted along with pictures of the duo.

The 35-year-old actor Ankita Lokhande who was also Sushant's ex-girlfriend and has worked in hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' uploaded a picture of a lamp on Instagram and captioned it, "Child of God. " This is the first time Lokhande has shared a post dedicated to Rajput since his demise.

Actress Kriti Sanon penned down a poem reading, "And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions."

In his brief but acclaimed career, Rajput was known for featuring in films like "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chhichhore", which marked his last big screen appearance.

