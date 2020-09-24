Thursday, September 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Rakul Preet Singh, Simmone, Shruti Modi today
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Rakul Preet Singh, Simmone, Shruti Modi today

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will join the probe today along with Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta. While Deepika has been called for questioning on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2020 6:52 IST
Bollywood drugs case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others summoned by NCB
Image Source : INDIA TV

Bollywood drugs case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others summoned by NCB

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood drugs probe. The actresses' names surfaced after NCB grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha. While Deepika has been called for questioning on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will join the probe today along with Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta.

In another development, TV stars Abigal Pandey and Sanam Johar's names also surfaced in drugs probe and NCB questioned them about the same. The NCB team raided their house on Wednesday morning after which they grilled them about consuming narcotics substances.

ALSO READ | Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's UNSEEN video surfaces

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by NCB and sent to judicial custody till October 6th, moved high court on Monday. Her bail plea was supposed to be heard on Wednesday but due to heavy rain, it was postponed. Now, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing will take place today. In her bail plea, the actress has claimed that she is innocent and Sushant used to produre drugs through her and her brother Showik Chakraborty. "if the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year," she said in her bail plea.

She further claimed, Sushant "used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever. It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail."

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's old post about her 'super drug,' Koko restaurant photos from 2017 surface again

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 24, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut reacts as NCB summons Deepika, Sara, Shraddha

    Kangana Ranaut shares a tweet as NCB summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in Bollywood drug probe. She said, "Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back"

  • Sep 24, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shares verses from Bhagwad Gita

    Sharing verses from Bhagwad Gita to calm the mind, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Bhagavad Gita Verses 20, 22, 23 ..Listening to what Krishna said in these verses can profoundly calm the mind. "

    In another tweet, she wrote, "We all have a truth guiding mechanism within, which guides us how to think with love & peace. This is often called as conscience. To be spiritual is to listen this voice & restore the light of truth."

  • Sep 24, 2020 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rakul Preet, Simmone to join probe today

    Continuing their interrogation, NCB will quiz Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi today. She will be joined by actress Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta.

  • Sep 24, 2020 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB summons Bollywood actresses

    Narcotics Control Bureau issues summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Deepika Padukone has been summoned on September 25 while Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26.

Top News

Latest News

X