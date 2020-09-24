Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Rakul Preet Singh, Simmone, Shruti Modi today

Image Source : INDIA TV Bollywood drugs case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others summoned by NCB

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood drugs probe. The actresses' names surfaced after NCB grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha. While Deepika has been called for questioning on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will join the probe today along with Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta.

In another development, TV stars Abigal Pandey and Sanam Johar's names also surfaced in drugs probe and NCB questioned them about the same. The NCB team raided their house on Wednesday morning after which they grilled them about consuming narcotics substances.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by NCB and sent to judicial custody till October 6th, moved high court on Monday. Her bail plea was supposed to be heard on Wednesday but due to heavy rain, it was postponed. Now, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing will take place today. In her bail plea, the actress has claimed that she is innocent and Sushant used to produre drugs through her and her brother Showik Chakraborty. "if the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year," she said in her bail plea.

She further claimed, Sushant "used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever. It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail."

