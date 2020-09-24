Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut reacts after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet & Shraddha Kapoor summoned by NCB

In the latest development in the Bollywood drug nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Wednesday summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning. The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked these `A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry to "join the probe," said an official. And now Kangana Ranaut, who from quite some time speaking about the prevalence of drugs in the industry has spoken up on the latest update.

Taken to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back."

Have a look:

Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020

Soon after Deepika's drugs chats asking for 'hash' came out, the 'Fashion' actress was quick to respond and wrote, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?"

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

This came as a response to Deepika's tweet which she made soon after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Check them out here:

Kangana on Thursday made another tweet that read, "I long for a world beyond this world, a perspective other than mine, a love which demands me to shed my own identity yet I end up finding so much more. I long for the sound of lights, camera, action. A world beyond this world."

I long for a world beyond this world, a perspective other than mine, a love which demands me to shed my own identity yet I end up finding so much more. I long for the sound of lights, camera, action. A world beyond this world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cdRbdI7dcF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2020

Deepika has been called to record her statement on September 25; Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear on today ie Thursday, the official said.

