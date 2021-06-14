Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Sharad Malhotra, Mrunal Jain & other celebs hope for justice

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise last year shocked everyone. His fans, family and some of his industry colleagues joined forces to ensure justice for him, negating the reports that he died by suicide. A year has passed since then but there seems to be still no clarity regarding the cause of his death. The actor was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai apartment. Many from the film and television fraternity shared unseen memories of moments spent with the actor to mark his 1st death anniversary.

Somy Ali

It is beyond devastating to learn that to date we have no knowledge of what actually happened to such a beautiful soul. I did not know him at all, but I saw a few of his videos/interviews and his eyes always seem to be gleaming depicting the love for simply living. I wish his family the best and I am so sorry for their loss. The industry is an unpredictable and scary place if you are not protected by those with clout. I can’t comment in a concrete manner since I don’t have any knowledge on the subject, but it’s blatantly clear that losing him should be a wake-up call on the issues on mental health and foul play.



Prateik Chaudhary

It’s still unbelievable and very difficult to accept the fact that SSR (one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s nicknames) is no more. I know we still haven’t got the clear picture regarding the case and are still hoping for some positive response. God is very kind. He’s watching everything, I am sure sab theek ho jayega. I know everyone got busy, many lost hope and no one talks about the case these days. But what to do, this is life. We have to move on and leave everything to God. We all must have moved on but we can never ever forget him. He’s always going to be in our hearts. He was truly an inspiration. Hope his soul is resting in peace.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi calls it 'A Forever Void'

Hasan Zaidi

It’s a tragedy that we can never get over. For the man himself and the family and especially his fans and the film fraternity, it was a huge loss. I hope his soul rests in peace. I’m sure his legacy will move on. He will be remembered and respected for years to come.

Nivedita Basu

It’s been about a year that we have lost someone as talented and amazing as Sushant Singh Rajput. Till date we haven’t got any clarity about the reason for his death. Police and everyone else are doing their work but still we haven’t come to a conclusion. During the initial days there was so much hype but now everyone is battling with this pandemic and seems to have mellowed down. He is famous, still his case is taking such a long time to resolve, imagine what happens to a regular person. It’s sad.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty shares awwdorable pic with 'Bebu' Sushant Singh Rajput: 'There is no life without you'

Nikhil Malik

Sushant was a nice boy, I mean I have known him since his television days when he was launched by Balaji. He was grounded and we all were close to each other. While doing Pavitra Rishta we used to hang out and party together and then of course he moved on in life, started doing films. Yes there was a lot of speculation after his demise. We were also involved in terms of following up what happened and all. But now things seem to have died down, maybe because of Covid as well. I feel bad for his family and pray for their happiness. We have lost a young talent who could have gone places.



Gaurav Mukesh

I really can’t describe in words how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death did to me. It was and still is unbelievable that he is no more with us. People wanted to know the truth but it is baffling that we still don’t have clarity even when so many influential people got involved, not to forget Sushant’s popularity. I just wish the Government would have done a little more to help his family get justice. We are still waiting for the truth. And I hope, wish and pray that we get clarity soon.

Sharad Malhotra

A year has passed by. Sushant Singh tragedy can't be forgotten. He is living in everyone's memories and also via his films. No one till date knows what is the truth. Everyone is carrying on with their lives. The pandemic has changed our lives forever. I wish the case was solved. Everyone wanted justice for him and still wants. I can only imagine what his family must have gone through

Mrunal Jain

Sushant Singh Rajput was a live wire. His death has left a void. At the same time, we all live by the dictum the show must go on. But that doesn't mean we have forgotten him. He was a successful artist in his own right. Corona has affected everyone and everyone has their own battles too. I wish he was alive and had not gone the way he went away.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti pens heartbreaking blog post titled 'on death and dying'