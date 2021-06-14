Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti pens heartbreaking blog post titled 'on death and dying'

It's been a year since Bollywood lost one of its most talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. He made his debut in television in 2008 with 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' but the actor rose to fame with Zee's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, opposite actress Ankita Lokhande. The actor who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Now, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, shared a lengthy note to mark his first death anniversary. For those unversed, Vishal is married to Sushant’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

In a new blog post, Vishal wrote about how late actor's death affected the family. "There are moments in life which are so defining that they partition your life into two parts- before and after. Sushant’s death was that event in our family. Everything has changed but still a lot remains the same. The incongruence of this statement is best explained with the dichotomy between the internalities and externalities. Externally, we are doing practical things like earning a living, raising our children and supporting our parents, which are same as before. But internally, we experience a big void which is devoid of everything but grief," he wrote.

"This entire month, Kirti is on a solitary retreat, deep into the mountains, with no human contact whatsoever. Not only human contact, she has no means of communication like internet or cell phone or even a car to drive back. All we know is the date and time when she would like to be picked up from her barebones cabin in the mountains," he added.

Talking about the justice, Vishal said "I am writing this today in the public forum so that people can appreciate that getting justice for your family member is only one of the components of grieving. Justice is certainly important but tending to the broken hearts is also important."

Explaining why Vishal titled his blog post 'on death and dying', he said that one of the reasons was that many have been ravaged by the loss of a loved one in the recent past, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Talking about death, loss and grief are very difficult topics and I hope this post not only opens up this discussion but act as a soothing balm for the grieving hearts. I also understand that Sushant was a national treasure and hence his loss is a little different since it’s not only a loss for family and friends but also a loss for the nation," he wrote, adding that he is 'not a professional in the field of grief' and is only sharing what he knows from first-hand experiences and amateur research.

