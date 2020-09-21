Sushant Death Case: Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet to be called for interrogation in drugs probe

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet to be called for interrogation in drugs probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has expanded the scope of its investigation into the drugs case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. After the interrogation of the drug peddlers and through statements of the late actor's farmhouse caretake and the boatman, actress Shraddha Kapoor's name has also surfaced. According to NCB sources, the agency will summon Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simmone Khanbatta and Sara Ali Khan this week. Shraddha worked with Sushant in his film Chhichhore. Her name has surfaced in the statement of Dipesh Swant and Jagdish who used to row the boat at Sushant's farmhouse.

While NCB has found no direct link of Shraddha to the nexus of the drug, the agency will interrogate the actress. On the other hand, NCB has found direct links of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simmone Khambatta in the digital evidence seized during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty. It is also said that Kedarnath actress Sara has a separate drug peddler who used to arrange drugs for Rhea when her own drug peddler wasn't available.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for interrogation today. According to sources, new summons will be issued in the evening after their investigation. Shruti Modi will undergo the COVID19 test before appearing for interrogation.

On the other hand, the AIIMS medical board will hold a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the probe done by the agency and the CFSL teams that went to Mumbai, and then decide on the next course of action. According to CBI sources, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team will meet the agency's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team members at its headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road area.

The CBI team during its stay in Mumbai recorded the statements of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, his house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former celebrity manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne, Dipesh Sawant and several others. The CBI team also recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Mitu Singh in Mumbai, and his father K. K. Singh and elder sister Rani Singh in Delhi. The CBI's SIT also visited Sushant Singh's flat and the Cooper Hospital several times. His autopsy was done in the Cooper Hospital. The team also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for many months.

