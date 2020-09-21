Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has asked the actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it today, an official said on Sunday. Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had tested positive for coronavirus.

Shruti Modi, who had reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, was then sent back, an official had said. The NCB had on September 15 asked Saha to join its investigation.