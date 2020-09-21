Monday, September 21, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today

Continuing the drug probe in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will interrogate the late actor's former business manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha today. 

New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2020 6:47 IST
Continuing the drug probe in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will interrogate the late actor's former business manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha today. During an interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty, Jaya Saha's name had surfaced. Also, the actress's WhatsApp chats with Saha talking about drugs and giving CDA or MDMA drugs to Sushant had gone viral on the internet. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had grilled the two regarding the money laundering angle and suicide abetment as alleged by the late actor's family.

The federal anti-drugs agency NCB so far has arrested more than a dozen person including Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case. As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drug supply network. The agency is also investigating the viral video from filmmaker Karan Johar's party which is being claimed to be proof that more people from Bollywood are a part of the drug syndicate.

  • Sep 21, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    AIIMS forensic team to submit final report to CBI

    The AIIMS forensic team is all set to submit its final report on Sushant Singh Rajput soon. It was said that the report hints at foul play and the viscera of the late actor was not preserved properly.  The forensic team held a meeting with CBI officials on Sunday and it is said that they talking about their final opinion in the case. It is expected that the reports will be out by September 22.

  • Sep 21, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB summons Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha for interrogation

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has asked the actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it today, an official said on Sunday. Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had tested positive for coronavirus.

    Shruti Modi, who had reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, was then sent back, an official had said. The NCB had on September 15 asked Saha to join its investigation.

