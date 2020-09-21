Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha today

Continuing the drug probe in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will interrogate the late actor's former business manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha today. During an interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty, Jaya Saha's name had surfaced. Also, the actress's WhatsApp chats with Saha talking about drugs and giving CDA or MDMA drugs to Sushant had gone viral on the internet. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had grilled the two regarding the money laundering angle and suicide abetment as alleged by the late actor's family.
The federal anti-drugs agency NCB so far has arrested more than a dozen person including Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case. As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drug supply network. The agency is also investigating the viral video from filmmaker Karan Johar's party which is being claimed to be proof that more people from Bollywood are a part of the drug syndicate.
