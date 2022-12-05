Suriya quits Bala’s Vanangaan, director announces film will continue without him | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURIYA Suriya quits Bala’s Vanangaan

Actor Suriya has opted out of Tamil filmmaker Bala's upcoming movie "Vanangaan". In a statement, the filmmaker announced that the actor will not be associated with the project after certain changes in the script. He revealed that the changes done were ‘unsuitable for someone like Suriya’.

Bala’s statement

In the statement, posted on Friday, the filmmaker confirmed that the National Award winner has exited the project after there were some changes in the story. "I wanted to direct a new movie called 'Vanangaan' with my younger brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. He has full faith in me and this story. It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust," Bala said.

"So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother,” he added.

"Vanangaan" would have marked the third collaboration between the 'Jai Bhim' star and the filmmaker after the critically-acclaimed titles "Nandha" (2001) and "Pithamagan" (2003). ALSO READ: Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh's Telugu mystery thriller enjoys great business

Bala said it was "discussed and unanimously decided" that Suriya will withdraw from "Vanangaan". He added that they will definitely collaborate for another project in the future. "The Suriya I saw in 'Nandha' and the Suriya you saw in 'Pithamagan' will definitely join us in another moment. Otherwise the shooting of 'Vanangan' will continue," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Suriya had announced Vanangaan with a picture of himself and filmmaker Bala and his father. For the caption, he wrote: “He had faith in me more than I have had myself… He introduced a new world to me and gave me this identity…20 years later, I stand before him with the same enthusiasm…With Appa’s blessings, another beautiful journey with my Bala Anna begins…Need all your love and wishes as always..!”

About Vanangaan

Krithi Shetty, is playing the female in this film. She will essay lead's romantic interest. On the other hand, actress Mamitha will make her debut as the second female lead. The film, which is being made on a big budget, has cinematography by Balasubramaniam and music by G V Prakash. The first schedule of the film, which lasted 34 days, was completed successfully in Kanniyakumari, and the second schedule of 15 days was shot in Goa.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is unbeatable; races towards Rs 185 cr club

Latest Entertainment News