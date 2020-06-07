Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Suraj hua maddham: Alia Bhatt's sun-kissed picture takes over the internet by storm

Actress Alia Bhatt has treated fans and followers with a sun-kissed photograph of herself. Alia shared the photograph on Instagram. In the image, Alia is seen standing on her balcony looking outside, while the sun rays add a glow to her perfect skin. The actress for the caption then wrote a line from the song "Suraj hua maddham" from filmmaker Karan Johar's film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." which is picturised on actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

"Suraj Hua Maddham," Alia wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 1.9 million likes.

The Raazi actress had had been missing from Instagram for a while after the recent death of her beau Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia was by Ranbir’s side through it all.

Now, Alia Bhatt treats her Insta fans with some adorable posts now and then. She recently had a hair cut amid the lockdown, and we are simply loving her new look. She shared a mirror selfie from her home gym looking bright and beautiful as always. Alia mentioned how she has decided to keep her health and fitness first during the lockdown. “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge,” she captioned her post.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen on screen in "Kalank", will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the fantasy adventure "Brahmastra". She will also be seen in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Sadak 2

