Sunil Pal slams Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man: 'Vichaaron ka bhi porn hota hai'

Comedian Sunil Pal, while voicing his opinion on the Raj Kundra case, lashed out at actor Manoj Bajpayee and addressed him as ‘badtameez' and 'gira hua aadmi'. He also slammed web series like The Family Man and Mirzapur. He said that they are a type of porn. He remarked, "Porn sirf dikhane ka nahi hota, vichaaron ka bhi porn hota hai."

During a media interaction with a leading daily Sunil blasted out at several Bollywood celebrities and prominently on actors who have been a part of some bold web series and films on the OTT platforms. “Main khaas kar naam lena chahunga, main bohot nafrat karta hoon inn 3-4 logon se, like Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha", Sunil said.

He further said, "Duniya tumko rashtrapati award de rahe hai aur kar kya rahe ho tum family audience ke liye? Web series bana rahe ho jahaan tum aisi duniya bata rahe ho jahaan tum biwi ka chakkar kahin aur chal raha hai, tera kahin aur chal raha hai, minor bachchi boyfriend ki baat kar rahi hai, chhota beta apni age se zyada… Aisi family hoti hai kya."

Sunil also criticised the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur and The Family Man. “Phir woh Mirzapur ke jitne badtameez log hai, main unko bohot nafrat karta hoon. Yeh saari cheezein jo hai na bandh honi chahiye. Yeh bhi ek porn hai. Porn sirf dikhane ka nahi hota, vichaaron ka bhi porn hota hai."

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. He is in police custody till July 27.

Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 18 bank accounts of 11 associates of Raj Kundra. According to crime branch sources, about Rs 2 crore 38 lakh is deposited in these two bank accounts. it is also likely that Enforcement Directorate (ED) to register a case against Kundra under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). As per the latest development, Raj Kundra’s bail hearing to be held in High Court tomorrow.