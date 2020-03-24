Sunil Grover calls separating rice and lentils the perfect way to pass time during self-isolation. Watch video

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover never fail to leave his fans laughing with his quirky social media posts. On Tuesday, he shared a fun video with his fans telling them the perfect time pass during this self-quarantine period. Sunil shared a video in which he is seen separating lentils and rice from each other. The actor reveals that he has done the same three time since morning. He also asked his fans to stay at home and stay safe during this pandemic

Sunil Grover's fans were amused by the video. Many fans left interesting comments on the post. One Instagram user asked, "Hahahahaha. Were you making Matar chawal today?" Another opne sarcastically wrote, "Wow!!! Sunil bhai what a busy day" Watch the video here-

Earlier, Sunil shared a hilarious video on social distancing. Amid coronavirus lockdown, he saw people coming out at a wine shop. Sunil wrote, “The idea of social distancing at a wine shop in Kerala. One guy has double protection. He is wearing a helmet also.”

Just like Sunil Grover, many other Bollywood celebrities are making the most of their home-quarantine by cleaning and honing their skills. Katrina Kaif on Monday shared a video in which she was seen washing utensils and wrote, “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.” She then goes on to demonstrate the right way to do the dishes. "First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all”.