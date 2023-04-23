Suniel Shetty defends KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's KWK statement: 'anchor shoves it down your throat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIELSHETTY Suniel Shetty defends KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya made headlines in 2019 after appearing on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, which caused uproar as some statements they made did not sit well with the audience at large. Four years later, KL Rahul's father-in-law, Suneil Shetty, addressed the matter in a Podcast.

Recently, Suniel was quizzed about the incident in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. The Hunter actor said, "Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned."

He further went on to say, "I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because you ask me a question that I feel I can’t answer doesn’t mean that I am inferior to anybody, when that happens, that’s when things go wrong and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be."

What exactly happened?

For the unversed, host Karan Johar asked Hardik Pandya, "Why don't you ask women their name in a club? What do you talk about, then?" He responded, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move." On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents, saying he had once told them after losing his virginity, "aaj mai kar ke aaya."

The KWK controversy proved to be very unfortunate for the Cricketers. The BCCI took action against both the Cricketers, keeping them out for the series against Australia and India’s tour of New Zealand. Eventually, the board lifted the suspension off both the players and they were selected for the World Cup squad.

