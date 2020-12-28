Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIACHHIBA Suhana Khan beams with happiness alongside cousin Alia Chhiba; check pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana never fails to steal the limelight with her amazing sense of style. Suhana's cousin Alia Chiba took to her Instagram and shared stunning pictures of the duo on Sunday night. Both Alia and Suhana can be seen twinning in white outfits. While Suhana opted for a crop top and a pair of denims, Alia chose a white bodycon dress. Both Suhana and Alia can be seen beaming with happiness in the picture. Alia captioned the post: "Follow the disco ball." In the comments section of the post, Suhana Khan wrote: "Hehehe love you."

This is not the first time that we got to witness these beauty sharing pictures. In the past also Suhana and Alia have shared their pictures on the social media platform.

Yesterday, Suhana took to her Instagram and shared a glamorous mirror selfie. She wore a zebra pattern top, but it was her stylish nail art that grabbed our attention.

Due to the pandemic, Suhana was in Mumbai with her family and then flew down to Dubai with them for the Indian Premier League, Suhana is now back in New York for college. She studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Like her father, Suhana wants to become an actor. She starred in a production of William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet in London. Shah Rukh praised her performance in an Instagram post and wrote, "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."