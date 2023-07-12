Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda & The Archies team lived their best life in Sao Paulo | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN The Archies team in Brazil

During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies unveiled the film's teaser. Adding to the excitement, Suhana Khan has now shared a throwback reel on her Instagram. The film's cast is seen hanging out in the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. From enjoying candy floss to exploring the streets of Brazil, the gang comprising Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, lived their best life during the trip.

In the video, we can all catch glimpses of The Archies exploring the sets of Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Games, to name a few. Suhana, sharing the video, wrote, "Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition" and tagged her co-stars. In the fun Reel, which was titled, "The Archies in Brazil," she was joined by her co-stars. The small video clip is a montage of the gang walking through the streets and having a gala time together. Later, they head inside the Netflix event. Inside the Bridgerton playground, they stop by the Emily in Paris cafe shop, and also play around the Squid Game area. And the video ends with the cast waiting for their final performance on stage with the audience cheering for them.

The Archies cast also performed live on one of its songs, 'Sunoh' at Netflix's Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. They were also spotted posing with Alia Bhatt along with Zoya Akhtar at the event.

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will stream on Netflix and the release date has not been finalised yet. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station. It will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

