Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt tease new song Jhumka

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming song Jhumka

The makers are all set to release the new song Jhumka from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The teaser of the track hints at a dance number recreated on the lines of Asha Bhosle’s hit song Jhoomka Gira Re. It is clear that this one will have extravagant sets, background dancers, and catchy lyrics.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the teaser of the song and wrote in the caption, “Rani’s Jhumka is falling… and I am falling for Her...!!!” Alia shared the teaser with the caption, “Kal Jhumka girega”.

In the teaser of the song, Ranveer is seen in a denim jacket with stars on it along with a matching jacket, wooing Alia Bhatt, who is seen in a multi-color chiffon saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, bindi, nose ring, and of course jhumka.

As soon as the song's teaser was dropped, fans couldn’t keep calm and showed their excitement in the comments. One user said, “This sign sounds like show me the thumka. Another said, “Alia your jhumka expression is so cute”. A comment on Ranveer’s post read, “Jhumka gira de… kaha kaha se lare ye gane what jhumka?

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s 25 years in the film industry. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 28. The first song from the movie Tum Kya Mile was released recently and became a hit among the audience. It is a romantic song that features Ranveer and Alia romancing in picturesque Kashmir.

The trailer showcased Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa with Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among his family members and Alia as Rani Chatterjee with Shabana Azmi as her grandmother. They are shown as coming from very different backgrounds, with Ranveer coming across as a rich man who doesn’t even know that West Bengal is not in the West but in the East. Alia is shown to be coming from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above everything else. They swap their places and decide to live with each other families to impress them.

Latest Entertainment News