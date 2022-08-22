Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea breaks down after meeting her newborn nephew, call it 'unreal moment'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Rhea Kapoor breaks down after meeting newborn nephew

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently became proud parents to a little baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on August 20. Two days after the news, Rhea took to her social media handle and dropped a series of pictures with her newborn nephew. The film producer was accompanied by her mom and the new 'nani' (maternal grandmother) Sunita Kapoor to the hospital, where Sonam along with her baby is admitted.

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram Post

Sonam's sister took to Instagram and shared the pictures with the newborn. Calling it an unreal moment, Rhea in her caption wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal." In the photos, Rhea, who donned a black hoodie, got emotional on meeting the little baby. However, she hid the newborn's face with duck and butterfly emojis. Take a look

Sonam-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

On August 20, Sonam shared the good news through a cute message template on Instagram. She wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6 Highlights: Arjun discusses ex-girlfriends, Sonam gets awkward at questions on sex

Sonam and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, announced their pregnancy in March 2022. Sonam made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." She added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

The actress celebrated her baby shower in London. She also shared a few glimpses of it with her fans and followers on social media. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and many guests who attended the shower were left impressed with the arrangements. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints Kiara-Sidharth wedding; Johar wants 'kamaal ke bache' for them

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

