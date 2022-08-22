Koffee with Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints Kiara-Sidharth wedding; Johar wants 'kamaal ke bache' for them

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY HOTSTAR Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar

Koffee with Karan 7 Episode 8 Promo: After Sidharth Malhotra, it’s time for actress Kiara Advani to bring to the table her unfiltered personality and spill the beans on her relationship with the former. Kiara will join her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor on Karan Johar's exclusive chat show. In the last episode, Sidharth almost confirmed his relationship with Kiara. Now, on Monday, Karan has dropped a new promo from the upcoming episode where in Shahid hints that Kiara and Sidharth are likely to the knot soon.

Shahid Kapoor hints Kiara-Sidharth wedding

In the trailer video, KJo prodded Kiara about Sidharth Malhotra, and she said that she 'wasn’t denying or accepting the relationship.' Talking about it further, she revealed "We are more than close friends," using air quotes. Shahid praised the couple and said "Be ready for a big announcement sometime, and it’s not a movie." Also, Shahid said that Kiara and Sidharth look 'good' together. “They are such a good-looking couple." To this, Karan added, "Bachche kamaal ke honge (They will have gorgeous kids)."

Shahid reveals one thing he 'misses about being single'

As the video starts, Karan asked Shahid what was his sexiest feature. To which he replied, "Not visible to the camera right now." Next, when asked what Shahid misses about being single when he gave a cheeky reply: "Apart from the women?"

Sidharth Malhotra on wedding plans

In the last episode of KWK, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans about their love lives. Sidharth seems to has somewhat accepted that he is dating Kiara Advani. Sidharth was shown a clip of how Karan quizzed Kiara on the episode. He asked Karan, "Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you ask her so many questions).”

When Karan said that he's decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, "You are set! Let us also…," when his couch companion Vicky Kaushal raised his brows, hoping this is the moment Sidharth finally makes it official. And Sid said, "Karan, let's see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings."

