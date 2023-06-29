Sonam Kapoor meets 'The Crew' Kareena Kapoor-Rhea along with Saif Ali Khan in London | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's meeting with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in London for the summer. The former has been sharing many photos from their family vacation. Recently, as the couple stepped out for dinner date, they met Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani. Photos from the same were shared online.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." For the unversed, Kareena shares a good chemistry with Sonam and Rhea, as they have worked together in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, along with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Kareena is also working on the upcoming film The Crew, produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The image shows Kareena, Saif, Sonam, Sonam's husband Anand, Sonam's sister Rhea and Rhea's husband Karan posing for a picture at the dinner table. "What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena sharing a picture from the London eatery.

For the special reunion, Kareena was seen sporting a grey blazer and formal pants, while Saif was dressed in a pair of jeans, a shirt, and a blazer. Sonam looked stunning in black pants that she paired with a black blazer. Kareena and Sonam have worked together in 'Veere Di Wedding', which was produced by Rhea along with Ektaa R Kapoor. Rhea wore a blue kaftan dress.

Earlier in March, Rhea hinted at the sequel to her film 'Veere Di Wedding' with a cryptic post. Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am. "Although Rhea hasn't clearly revealed what she meant by the post. Speculations around the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel were circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

