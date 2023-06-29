LEAKED! Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha available online? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's musical romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' arrived in theatres on Thursday (June 29). However, within hours of its release, the film became a victim of piracy. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Satyaprem and Katha's love story.

Satyaprem Ki Katha leaked

The film, which marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to positive reviews and reactions. But, it has been leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. As per reports, the film has been made accessible for free download online.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from Kiara and Kartik, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

The makers shared a statement regarding same and said, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

