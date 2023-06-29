SatyaPrem Ki Katha Twitter Reviews: Fans love Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's chemistry; term it a 'blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE SatyaPrem Ki Katha Twitter Reviews

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Twitter Review: Sameer Vidwans directorial starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, releases in cinemas today, June 29. The film, which marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to positive reviews and reactions. Despite the low turn-up in theatres, fans who watched the movie are impressed with the actors' chemistry and termed the film as a 'blockbuster.'

The first reactions to SatyaPrem Ki Katha are largely positive, with netizens loving the plot and the lead pair's on-screen chemistry. Many of them took to Twitter to share their short reviews of the film. A user wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKatha is a beautiful, entertaining and slice-of-life film with endearing performances, especially by lovely @advani_kiara… Ki you were fabulous in the film. The film captures the intensity and innocence of love with pure simplicity." Another added, “Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha! An endearing love story that has its heart in the right place. Also how stunning does Kiara look?! And obviously loved @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara’s chemistry! Majja aavi gayi." Kartik and Kiara fans have already declared the movie “a blockbuster".

A third comment read, "#SatyaPremKiKatha Interval It's really good. Discusses some serious topic. For sure a blockbuster. Hats off to @sameervidwans for your vision. #KartikAaryan is stupendous along with #KiaraAdvani." Take a look:

Apart from Kiara and Kartik, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. It was originally titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

The makers shared a statement regarding same and said, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

