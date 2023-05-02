Sonam Bajwa takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday? Actress says they 'can go to Karan Johar’s house'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMBAJWA Sonam Bajwa takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya?

Sonam Bajwa is one of the most popular actresses of the current generation. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Godday Godday Chaa. She is on a promotional spree to ensure her film reaches the masses. In a recent interview, the actress made a remark about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday that has stirred the internet.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sonam was asked if there was one thing she would steal from young actresses. When Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were named, Sonam initially responded, "nothing." She then added, "They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah…"

Recently, the actress disclosed that her song did not make the final cut of the film Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, "I felt very bad. Firstly, I never wanted to do a song. But the team was so looked up to. Remo is such a senior artist, director, choreographer. Varun Dhawan is loved by everyone. I was in two minds, should I do the song, should I not do the song. But they’d reached out to me, so I decided to go ahead. And when the song didn’t make it to the final edit of the film, I was very disheartened."

She further went on to say, "The industry is quick to label you as someone who only does songs. I heard things like that. I felt disheartened, but what else can you do? Other songs were also removed from the film, maybe. The filmmaker would always think about making their film the best it can be. And it’s fair to think like that… I don’t blame anyone, but I felt bad for myself. But you just learn, and next time, I’ll be more thoughtful about making decisions."

For the unversed, Bajwa's song "Sip Sip 2.0" was eventually released online after the movie's release.

