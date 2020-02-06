Sonakshi Sinha becomes only actress to enter Rs 1500 cr club after debut in 2010s, tweets ‘I let my work talk’

Image Source : TWITTER Sonakshi Sinha becomes only actress to enter Rs 1500 cr club after debut in 2010s

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, is the only Indian female actress to enter the Rs 1500 crore club. In the last decade, the actress has given numerous blockbusters like Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar. In the first two years itself, Sonakshi gave 4 out of 5 hit films that entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Reporting the business of her films, BollywoodLife revealed that she is the only actress to achieve such a milestone. She is also one of the only three female actors to do this after making her debut in 2010s. Sonakshi’s film Dabangg (2010) earned 141.25 cr net, Rowdy Rathore (2012) earned 133.25 cr net, Son of Sardaar (2012) raked in 105.03 cr net, Dabangg 2 (2012) earned 155 cr net, Holiday (2014) earned 112.45 cr net, Ittefaq (2017) - 30.19 cr net and Mission Mangal (2019) collected 208.05 cr net.

Reacting to the achievement, Sonakshi took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “I put my head and heart into a skill that the universe gifted me. Day after day, night after night, I showed up & tried to do better than yesterday. Quite honestly that’s all I did, with my head held high for the last 9 years. Along the way I realised, lobbying wasn’t needed, awards didn’t matter, fake friendships were beneath me and that there is no substitute for hard work. I let my work talk, more than my PR, they can snub me and underestimate me all they want, but that only pushes me more! All that matters is love! Your love! These 1500 crores are just numbers without that love! So for me this day, this moment & whatever little or much it means is yours too! Keep that love... that “asli” love coming! Yours always #AsliSona.”

Soon after her post, many other actresses showered love on her in the comments. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Bas behen rulaogi kyaaaa..Always going for real GOLD my girl !!”. Dia Moirza said, “Keep going for Asli Sonaaaa.” Kajal Aggarwal commented saying, “So well said!!”

Sonakshi was last seen in the third film of Dabangg franchise and revived her role as Rajjo.

