Sikandar enjoys making videos with dad Anupam Kher: We have a lot of fun doing it together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MYSELFSIKANDARTHISSIDE Sikandar enjoys making videos with dad Anupam Kher

Actor Sikandar Kher's Instagram account is a proof that he has fun making videos with his father Anupam Kher. Whether it is Father's Day or "bad acting", Sikandar has touched upon fun topics in his videos featuring Anupam. "My father doesn't get annoyed. We actually enjoy doing these videos together, it's quite playful... the banter... and we have a lot of fun doing it together," Sikandar told IANS.

The two might just move on from making home videos to featuring in a series or film together. "At this stage, it's to premature to talk about it. I would love to work with dad though," he said.

He is clearly enjoying spending time with Anupam during lockdown, but he is also missing his mom Kirror Kher. "I completely miss my mom. We all do. She's in Chandigarh and she's working over there. She stays at home right now because the time isn't really great," he said about the actress, who is also a Member Of Parliament, Chandigarh.

As for the lockdown period, Sikandar has been pretty much at home. "Now since it's a bit relaxed, I will start working out outside, will go in my lane and do my runs etc," he shared.

Sikandar is currently being lauded for his performance in the web series "Aarya". "For me, all the memories I have made through this show, Sushmita (Sen) was fantastic to work with, it's just been beautiful," said the "Romeo Akbar Walter" actor.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher has recently released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. He feels the play will give some hope to people during these stressful times. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Anupam's failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people. The actor has been doing the play for 15 years.

