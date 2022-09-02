Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Actor's family members attend prayer meet with Brahma Kumaris

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZ_1_3 Sidharth Shukla death anniversary

Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: In September last year, the actor passed away aged 40. It was learned that Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack at his Mumbai home. He was brought dead to the city's Cooper Hospital. He is survived by his mother Rita and two sisters. It's been a year now and his memories are still afresh in the hearts of not just his family but also his fans and friends from the industry. On the eve of the actor's first death anniversary, his family members including his mother Rita Shukla and sisters got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris.

Sidharth was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, was an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris and would often attend with his mother. Several pictures from the prayer meet have surfaced online. Also, Bhog and Prasad were distributed. Take a look:

After his death, Sidharth's family has been on the road to emotional recovery. The actor's family has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation, for a long and Rita often spend time with the kids at their summer camp.

Sidharth made his silver screen debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi. He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth was paired opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee in the show and their bond was loved by the show’s fans.

Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show. After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13, where he gained massive popularity and a lot of limelight for his close bond with Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill.

In March, this year, the actor's social media accounts got memorialised. A message on his accounts reads, "Remembering Sidharth Shukla - This account has been memoralized. Memoralized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away."