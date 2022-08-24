Wednesday, August 24, 2022
     
  Shehnaaz Gill sings 'tu itna zaroori kaise hua' from Kabir Singh, emotional fans miss Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill sings 'tu itna zaroori kaise hua' from Kabir Singh, emotional fans miss Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday treated her fans with a soulful rendition of Kabir Singh's song 'tu itna zaroori kaise hua'. Her fans were left emotional and showered her with love as they remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla.

August 24, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill often treats her fans and followers with some exciting pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. The actress is an avid social media user and regularly uploads reels, videos, and pictures from her vacations and shoots. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz once again surprised her fans with a sweet video in which she was seen singing 'tu itna zaroori kaise hua' from Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "This is for my fans. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one."

The singer-actor brought her fans to tears after singing a Bollywood track with absolute perfection. The video has been widely loved and appreciated by many Instagram users who speculated whether the song was dedicated to late actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom Shehnaaz shared a close bond. One of the users said, "Love u shehenaz love u Sidnaaz." Another said, "It's SidNaaz song". "I'm 100 persent sure she is thinking about Sidharth Shukla," wrote a fan.

 India Tv - Shehnaaz Gill

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, a 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant was reported to be the girlfriend of the late Sidharth Shukla. The chemistry between Sidharth and Shernaaz was very much in the limelight since they were seen together on 'Bigg Boss 13'. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the sudden death of Shukla on September 2 last year.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Raghav Juyal in the film which also marks her Bollywood debut. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

