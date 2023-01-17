Sidharth Malhotra can't take his eyes off Kiara Advani! Actress teases him with unseen photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are rumoured to get married this year

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry has always been off the roof when they are together. From their blockbuster film Shershaah to their public appearances, the rumoured couple never fails to catch the eyes of their fans. As Sidharth turned a year older, Kiara made sure to shower some love on her co-actor. She turned to Instagram and shared a mesmerising photo with him.

Fueling their wedding speculations further, Kiara posted a close-up picture of them locked in each other's gaze, against a beautiful backdrop of the sunlight peaking between the clouds. In the caption, she teased her rumoured boyfriend writing, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy," followed by emojis of a cake, monkey, and heart-eyes face among others. Even though the pair has been tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship and their speculated upcoming nuptials, Kiara's birthday post for Sidharth sparked hope among fans awaiting their marriage.

Soon after she posted the photos, fans and celebrities lined up to wish Sidharth on his birthday. While Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani and Anaita Shroff among others dropped heart emojis, Ananya Panday revealed that it was she who took clicked this adorable photo.

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding rumours have been doing around for quite a time now, but there has been no confirmation. Sidharth and Kiara were first spotted together at the residence of Karan Johar. The two favourites of the director are regular visitors at his place as well as Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra's abode. Their relationship rumours started after the two worked together in 'Shershaah', which released in 2021. Sidharth and Kiara were recently seen partying in Dubai along with Manish and Karan during the New Year celebrations. According to reports, they are likely to get married this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in an upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth will make his web debut later this year with the 'Indian Police Force', a series directed by Rohit Shetty. A part of the director's now famous cop verse, the series will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sidharth has an action thriller titled 'Yoddha' in his kitty.

Don't miss these:

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's film mints Rs100 Cr, takes lead against Ajith

Black Panther Wakanda Forever India version: Hrithik to Deepika, dream Bollywood casting

Latest Entertainment News