Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's film mints Rs 100 Cr, takes lead against Ajith's movie

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajith and Vijay's box office clash is getting bigger and more exciting by the day. While both films started at the same pace, Ajith took the lead in no time. Vijay's film saw big drops during the Pongal holidays. However, it still managed decent collections. Now, on day six of the release, Varisu saw a huge jump pushing Ajith's Tamil movie behind. If reports are to be believed, at the moment, Varisu is leading against Thunivu.

Varisu enters Rs 100 Cr club, takes lead against Thunivu

As per early trade reports, Varisu has left Thunivu behind with a big margin. Reportedly, Varisu rakes in Rs 15.00 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages. This takes the total collection of Vijay's film over the milestone total of Rs 100 Cr. Thunivu, on the other hand, is said to have earned Rs 10.00 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages. The reported total of Ajith's film is over Rs 77 Cr.

Sharing more details about the films' box office collections, Box Office India reported, "The best performance comparatively was probably Varisu in Nizam / Andhra where it picked up a solid 9 crore nett over two days. Thuniva picked up 61 crore nett over the first five days and Varisu collected 77 crore nett. The level of success for these films depends on the business in Tamil Nadu and they continue in holiday period over the next couple of days and there could even be leftovers after that so are to sure to hold over this period. The films need to be around 90-100 crore in Tamil Nadu for the distributors to cover and the second weekend will probably be crucial for this."

About Thunivu

Thunivu is an action thriller with Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with another promising film. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

About Varisu

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appears as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish.

Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

