Siddharth Nigam recalls speaking to Tunisha Sharma a day before her suicide: 'Pairo tale zameen...'

Tunisha Sharma's unexpected demise sent shockwaves through the television industry. The actress reportedly died by suicide in December 2022. She was found dead on the sets of her TV show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Months after her demise, Siddharth Nigam, who will be seen in Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recollected his last conversation with the late actress. The actor revealed he was devastated to learn about the 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' star’s sudden demise.

In an interview with a digital portal, Siddharth said, "It was very depressing moment for me. I was shooting for the film and Tunisha had made a video call to Jassie paaji (Jassie Gill). They were about to do a music video together. I spoke to her on video call after about a year or so. She was very excited and made plans to visit us. And next day, I got a call while on my way to workout about Tunisha."

"I thought someone is playing a prank. But I kept getting calls and then I finally learned about her. Pairo tale zameen khisak gaya. Many times I think why she did that. She has so many people who love her, but as they say life is unpredictable. That pain can’t be expressed in words," he added. For the unversed, the two had shared screen space in TV show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha left for her heavenly abode. She was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul near Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor 'used' her daughter. Sheezan in his petitions said to have a relationship and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death. Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

Sheezan was granted bail on March 4. Sheezan and Tunisha were reportedly dating, and according to Sheezan's mother, their separation caused Tunisha to kill herself. According to Sheezan's family, Tunisha was depressed, and they made every effort to help her.

