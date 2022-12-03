Siddhant Chaturvedi to appear in FIFA World Cup anthem with rapper Lil Baby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi will feature in FIFA World Cup anthem

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was most recently seen in 'Phone Bhoot', will be soon appearing in the official FIFA World Cup anthem. The anthem directed by X is with Lil Baby and will be released during the FIFA World Cup final. Lil Baby, is an American rapper who has garnered mainstream fame courtesy of his mixtape 'Perfect Timing'. His debut studio album, 'Harder Than Ever', which was released in 2018, delivered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single 'Yes Indeed' with Drake.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Siddhant, who rose to prominence with 'Gully Boy', shared a few pictures from the shoot of the anthem. In the pictures, he can be seen posing with the rapper Lil Baby, wearing a cool red loose T-shirt. In the caption, he wrote: "FIFA anthem loading... @lilbaby by @directorx."

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action and in 'Kho Gye Hum Kahan'.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi also performed at the FIFA fan fest event. A video of the actress shouting Jai Hind and waving India's flag from the stage of FIFA Fan fest 2022 was shared by a fan on Instagram. In the video, she wore a silver glittery dress with silver stilettos. At the beginning of video, she held the tricolour and said, “Jai Hind.” She further said, “Can I hear Jai Hind?” People in the audience cheered and shouted ‘Jai Hind’. She continued and said, “India is not a part of the FIFA World Cup, but we are now, in spirit. Through our music, through our dance,” while her performance on the stage.

Nora also shared a video on Instagram as she danced to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022.

