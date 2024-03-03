Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: 5 lesser-known facts about the Aashiqui 2 actor

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shraddha Kapoor turned 37 today

Today Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 37th birthday. The actor has featured in many superhit films like Aashiqui 2, Saaho, Ek Villain, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Baaghi. But do you know that she has also lend her voice for Bollywood songs? Know some lesser-known facts about the Bollywood actor here.

Shraddha was offered her first film in school at the age of 16, which she rejected. She was offered her first film 'Lucky No Time for Love' at the age of 16. Salman Khan wanted to approach Shraddha Kapoor in his film but at that time she was in school and she had to become a psychologist. For this reason, Shraddha rejected Salman Khan's offer. Shraddha Kapoor has been in Bollywood for 12 years. Over the years, she has surpassed even her father. In the year 2015, Shraddha Kapoor was also included in the list of 'Forbes India Celebrity 100'. He was ranked 57th in this list. Apart from this, she has also been included in the list of 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia'. According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor's net worth is more than Rs 57 crore. She charges around Rs 6 crore for a film. Apart from films, she also earns lakhs of rupees through advertisements and social media posts. Contrary to popular belief, Aashiqui 2 was not Shraddha's first film. Kapoor debuted in the year 2010 with 'Teen Patti'. In her very first film, she got a chance to work with actors like Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan, but this film could not do wonders at the box office. A true Indian! Shraddha Kapoor loves chocolate and tea. She drinks tea twice a day. Shraddha Kapoor had told in an interview given to the media that she had worked in a coffee shop. While studying in Boston, she used to work in coffee shops for pocket money.

