Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shooting of Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' to begin on October 2, cast undergoes COVID-19 test: Report

Among a lot of movies that got postponed due to COVID-19, there was Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Prabhudeva directorial, as per the latest reports, is all set to kick off the shoot on October 2 at ND Studios in Karjat. The Mumbai Mirror report also stated that after the 15-day schedule, the cast will head for the final shoot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. Keeping the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government in mind, everyone on the sets is taking extra precautions. Not only this, but it is also being said that everyone has gone through their first coronavirus test and a dedicated team of doctors will also be present on the set.

Mirror reports, "The first round of Covid-19 tests has been taken by the entire crew and no one has tested positive. A second test will be taken by those in close proximity on the set, including the actors and the core team. The crew has also been briefed about the protocols to be followed on set through a special video to avoid last-minute confusion. A dedicated team of doctors, including a personal team of Salman, will be present to maintain hygiene and discipline on set."

The news was also confirmed by none other than Sohail Khan who is the co-producer of the film along with Salman and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. He told the portal, "A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance, will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance.

A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose off the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided."

Along with Salman, the film will also feature Disha Patani as his leading lady, Randeep Hooda as antagonist and Jackie Shroff in a really interesting character.

Meanwhile, the superstar is all set for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 which will happen on October 3. Chief Content officer of Colors TV, Manisha Sharma, had said during a virtual press conference, "Even if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, the shoot has to be stalled. Bigg Boss is a real-time show, and we cannot take a risk. All contestants would be tested and quarantined before they enter the show.

The crew will also be tested every weekend. We have taken all precautions and planned accordingly, but in case someone falls sick, we would have to give cameras to contestants to shoot. It is going to be tough, but we are committed."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage