Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak marry in Goa; FIRST wedding photos out

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday. The wedding was held in Goa. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends from the film industry. Now, the 27-year-old actor, known for films such as “Yeh Saali Aashiqui” and “Khuda Hafiz”, shared their wedding album, with a candid picture of the groom kissing the bride's cheek during the ceremony.

In the first wedding photo, Abhishek kisses Shivaleeka on her cheek as she blushes. The second one features bride and groom standing in front of a tree decorated with garlands of white flowers and chandeliers in the background. Also, there was a photo of the newlyweds posing with folded hands and smiling for the camera.

“You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars. Last evening, 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together,” the post read.

Pathak, whose last directorial venture was the blockbuster hit “Drishyam 2”, also shared the same post on his Instagram page. The wedding was attended by actors Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, and Ishita Raj Sharma among others.

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on social media.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's work front

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film 'Drishyam 2' which did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office. 'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 last year and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Shivaleeka Oberoi, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Khuda Haafiz 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz 2' was an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Khuda Haafiz 2' hit the theatres on July 8 last year.

