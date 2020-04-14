Shilpa Shetty shares yoga tips to keep your muscles in form amid COVID-19 lockdown

Among the various celebrities who are staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown and practicing yoga for fitness, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's name probably comes on the top. Everyone knows how she loves to keep herself fit through various yoga asanas. Not only this, we recently saw how excited she seemed when she saw her old mother-in-law who is 'highly diabatic' working out during the lockdown. Well now, she has offered yoga tips to beat lockdown inactivity that can make our muscles stiff.
In a video she has shared on Instagram, Shilpa performs Surya Namaskar. "Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras," she wrote.
My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you and your spirit mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all❤️🧿🤗🌈 . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #FitIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe
Elaborating on the asana, the actress added: "It's a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one's also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too."
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
She had this message for her fans: "Today, I'm grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe."
Grateful to have this precious time... some ME time that we underestimate. I’ve always wanted to take a vow of silence, for the longest time (did it 12 yrs ago), but it’s always seemed impossible to do with my life and commitments. When we fast, we cleanse the body; but when we keep silent, we cleanse the mind. With this lockdown I’m sure our minds are on an overdrive of thoughts, with pent up feelings of fear and worry. Try and observe a ‘Karna mauna’; you can still communicate through actions or messages, but limit your actions with no words. It’s a great exercise to curb anger & negative feelings, reflect on your inner self, and make you weigh your words in the future. They say when you practice this from time-to-time it helps master your tongue, which can kill as well as heal... Try it, can’t be a better time... start with 2/3 hours on weekends and you will feel liberated and enlightened with the experience. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day14 #VowOfSilence #IndiaFightsCorona #gratitude #time #thoughts #reflection
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested 🍆🌶😍 As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious 😍 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
On the professional front, Shilpa will be making her comeback to the big screen with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Next, she also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in line.
-With IANS inputs
