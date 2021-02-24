Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra are enjoying in 'paradise' aka Maldives | PICS

Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra have finally jetted off for a vacation with their friends. Can you guess where? Maldives, of course! The couple is having a blast at their island vacation and the glimpse of the same can be seen on Instagram. The two of them headed off to their Maldivian vacation earlier this week. Ever since, we've been witnessing beautiful view from their resort, 'pawrtying' video and stunning pictures. In the photos, that were shared by the 'Dhadkan' actress, Shilpa is seen wearing a white printed dress. Raj, on the other, opted for a white coloured t-shirt and a hat.

Raj, while sharing the photos wrote, "With the love of my life in paradise!" His pawri video was captioned, "Pawri hori hai."

Shilpa, on the other hand, shared a slo-mo video of herself running in her breezy dress on the white sand. She wrote, "Holidays be like.." She even felt like a rockstar in her bathrobe that she wore and wrote, "Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!"

The actress, just a few days back hinted at the vacation and wrote about how she's missing the beach.

The couple recently celebated the first birthday of their daughter Samisha. They are even parents to a son Viaan.

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'