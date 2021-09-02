Shehnaaz Gill wanted to marry Sidharth Shukla, had asked Abu Malik to convince him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LSHUCHONA Shehnaaz Gill wanted to marry Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning (September 2) after he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital in the morning but was said to be dead before making it to the hospital. Other than his magnificent win in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was known for his relationship with Shehnaaz gill, The duo enjoyed a huge fanbase and had been ruling the trends since BB ended. After Sidharth's sudden demise, Shehnaaz is not fine, revealed her father Santokh. He revealed that the actress is heartbroken.

While Sidharth and Shehnaaz had not accepted that they were dating, it was quite evident and the two have feelings for each other. In a new interview, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik, who was very close to Sidnaaz, revealed that Shehnaaz wanted to get married to Sidharth and had even asked him to convince the actor.

Talking to ETimes, Abu Malik revealed, "Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020- I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown," he said remembering the exact date. Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din khaarab ho jaata tha."

Anu Malik also revealed that Sidharth was in contact with him even after Bigg Boss ended. He said that the Balika Vadhu actor had dropped by his house one day with Shehnaaz Gill and they had fun listening to songs and talking about Bigg Boss days. He said, "We never spoke about this. They spent a lot of time listening to music and chatting with me, then."

After Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have appeared together in many music videos. The duo had flown to Goa on New Year to shoot for another music video called Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The shoot of the song was still pending and they were supposed to complete it soon.